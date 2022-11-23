Bangladesh will face tougher challenges as foreign assistance falls: Speakers  

Speakers came up with this warning at the concluding session of ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation-2022’ at Sonargaon hotel in the capital. The centre for governance studies (CGS) organised this three-day long dialogue.

The European Union (EU) ambassador to Dhaka Charles Charles Whiteley said Bangladesh received 2.3 billion US dollars as ODA from the EU countries in the last five years -- a 10 per cent of total foreign assistance. Bangladesh will graduate from LDC in 2026. Along with the garments sector, the country will have to increase its exports of jute and rawhide like medicines.

Former commerce minister and BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the economic disparity is increasing steadily in the country.

He said balance will have to be maintained between the infrastructural and human developments. Investment will have to be made to enhance literacy rate and skills. It will have to be monitored whether the mega project is being implemented for the welfare of people or for profiting a section of the people. Millions of Tk are being laundered in the name of development.