BRT project: Ruins left on roads

According to the project authorities, 44 escalators – 6 in the BBA (Bridge Division) portion of the projects and 44 in the RHD (Roads and Highways Department) portion -- were damaged during the student-people movement, while 29 lifts were damaged.

Project director (RHD) Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo, “The contractor firm gave a list of damaged properties and demanded a certain amount of compensation. We are verifying it now. Besides, we are also assessing the extent of damage, as well as whether any damaged things can be reused.”

The BRT project is 20.5 km long from the Dhaka airport to Shibpur of Gazipur. A two-lane bus route will be constructed on the middle of the road and it will separated by fences. There were 24 stations and each station will have three lifts and four escalators. The project kicked off in 2017 at a cost of Tk 23.98 billion, which was later revised to Tk 42.68 billion.