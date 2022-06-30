Finance bill 2022 passed with limits on proposal to whiten black money

The parliament has passed the finance bill 2022 with a surprise late change to the proposal on repatriation of money laundered abroad, UNB reports.

The opportunity in the proposed budget to bring back both movable and immovable assets has been cancelled through an amendment on the Finance Bill-2022 by the members of parliament.

Speaker of parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury chaired the session, and finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal brought these amendments to the proposed budget. Later, the parliament passed the bill by voice vote.