It was three o’clock on Monday. The Rohingya camps were located in Balukhali of Ukhiya, 55 kilometers from Cox Bazar city. One of the houses in a camp suddenly caught fire and the fire soon engulfed the adjacent ones. Locals, various security agency personnel and fighter fighters together brought the flames under control at around 9:40pm.

The fire lasted for nearly seven hours, reducing at least 10,000 shelters to ashes in Camp No. 8-W, 8-H, Camp no. 9 and 10 in Balukhali, killing at least 11 and displacing 50,000 others. At least 400 others are still missing.

More than 24 hours have been passed, but the cause of the fire is still unknown. The refugees suspect Rohingya terrorists set the camps to fire as part of their plot to disrupt the Rohingya relocation to Bhashan Char and other issues.

Nearly 800,000 Rohingyas fled the persecution of Myanmar military in the Rakhine state after 25 August 2017 taking refugee to Bangladesh. Before that, several hundreds of thousands Rohingyas had already taken shelter there. At present, 1.15 million registered Rohingyas live in 34 refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf including that of 900,000 in 23 refugee camps in Ukhiya.