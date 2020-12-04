First batch of Rohingyas reaches Bhasan Char

The sun on Friday, 4 December, seemed a bit brighter than normal. The media team from Dhaka entered the Chattogram Boat Club Friday morning, looking for the Rohingyas who were set to depart for Bhasan Char. It wasn’t long before the men, women and children came into sight, walking in lines towards the seven waiting vessels of the navy and the army. The vessels would carry them to Bhasan Char.

Why were they leaving Cox’ Bazar for Bhasan Char? Were they going voluntarily? Or were they being forced by the government? The island was far. Would they feel all right, far from their friends and relatives on this isolated island?

These questions were posed to them. Most of them had the same answer. As time passed, their repatriation to Rakhine was steadily fading. Meanwhile, security and other problems were increasing at the camps in Cox’s Bazar. So when Bhasan Char was offered to them as an alternative, they decided on their own accord to relocate from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char.