First hajj flight to leave for Saudi with 419 pilgrims Sunday

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the hajj Activities-2022 virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban, at Hajj Camp in the capital as the chief guest. Religious Affairs secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan delivered the welcome address.

This year, some 57,585 pilgrims will perform their hajj from Bangladesh. This year around one million pilgrims from all over the world will perform hajj, the state minister said.

He said the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will begin its first hajj flight at 9:00am on 5 June. This year, the holy Hajj is going to be held on 8 July (depending on the moon sighting).