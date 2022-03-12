Fishermen’s make-shift life on Dublar Char

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) finished corona vaccine programme on Dublar Char at 8.45 pm on 23 March, the last jab being administered to Gopal. Gopal’s age has been registered as 18 years on the card provided by the health department. However, his parents’ names, address, birth certificate number or even his cell phone number are not mentioned on the card.

Earlier, on 22 February afternoon, health department began its vaccine driver for fishermen and workers at the temporary settlement on the last edge of the Sundarbans by inoculating Md Ibrahim Jewel of Barguna. Vaccinations went on till 9 pm on that day. The residents of the char (shoal) were eager to get the vaccine and there was a crowd at the vaccination centre that was set up at a wholesale fish market.

The World Health Organization, the Bagerhat district civil surgeon’s office and the Rampal upazila health complex arranged the programme. A team of 39 members arrived on Dublar Char at 4 pm that day. The team consisted of several health officers, vaccinators, Red Crescent volunteers, policemen and journalists of Bagerhat. Next day on 23 February high officials of Red Crescent Society and health department from Dhaka reached there by helicopter.