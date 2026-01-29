Jamaat ameer and US ambassador hold ‘warm’ meeting

One post said that US ambassador Christensen paid a courtesy call on Shafiqur Rahman at 8:00 am.

He was accompanied by Eric Gillman, political and economic consular officer at the US embassy in Dhaka; public officer Monica L Sai; political officer James Stewart; and political specialist Firoz Ahmed.

According to the post, the meeting was held in a highly cordial and warm atmosphere. During the discussion, the two sides exchanged views on a range of issues, including the prevailing political and economic situation in Bangladesh, industry and trade, the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, state reforms, and the Rohingya issue.