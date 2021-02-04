Five envoys call upon home minister regarding Bhasan Char

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan invited foreign delegates to inspect post-relocation condition of the Rohingya people in Bhasan Char.

Asaduzzaman Khan made this call when the heads of five diplomatic missions -- of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan and Canada -- called on him on Wednesday.

The envoys assured Bangladesh of cooperation in the repatriation of the Rohingya people. They talked about the involving China and India into the repatriation issue, saying that concerted pressure on Myanmar would ease the process.

They expressed their concern about the uncertainty over the repatriation process that increased with the 1 February military coup in Myanmar.