Five envoys call upon home minister regarding Bhasan Char

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan invited foreign delegates to inspect post-relocation condition of the Rohingya people in Bhasan Char.
Asaduzzaman Khan made this call when the heads of five diplomatic missions -- of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan and Canada -- called on him on Wednesday.
The envoys assured Bangladesh of cooperation in the repatriation of the Rohingya people. They talked about the involving China and India into the repatriation issue, saying that concerted pressure on Myanmar would ease the process.
They expressed their concern about the uncertainty over the repatriation process that increased with the 1 February military coup in Myanmar.
Envoys of the US and the UK said about steps to intensify social and economic sanctions over Myanmar.
Home ministry officials told this correspondent that the envoys enquired about living and security condition of the relocated Rohingyas in Bhasan Char. The home minister replied that the fundamental rights of the Rohingya people were ensured there along with facilities for commute.
Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo, “They were concerned about the Bhasan Char project. We informed them that no Rohingyas have been relocated there forcibly. These five countries are interested in cooperation regarding the Bhasan Char project.”
He said, “We informed them about various measures including construction of a 15ft high embankment, cyclone shelters and road communication facilities in Bhasan Char.”
The home minister told them that anyone can visit Bhasan Char and said that he had invited them to visit.