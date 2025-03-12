Magura child’s condition deteriorated further: Shafiqul Alam
The health condition of the eight-year-old girl, who is now battling for her life at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka has deteriorated further, says a spokesperson on Tuesday.
“We are very sad…sadly, her health condition has further deteriorated today, Wednesday,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, seeking doa from all for her recovery.
While giving updates on the little girl from Magura at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy, Alam also said her “CGS” level comes down from four to three.
In a medical context, "CGS" can refer to cardiogenic shock, a serious condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs.
The Press Secretary also said her “brainstem” and “pupil reflex” are also lower than yesterday, Tuesday.
He said the physicians at the CMH are putting in their best efforts for the girl’s recovery.
She was initially admitted to Magura General Hospital and later transferred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.
On Thursday, she was moved to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) before being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka.
CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present at the media briefing.