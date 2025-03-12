Magura child’s condition deteriorated further: Shafiqul Alam

The health condition of the eight-year-old girl, who is now battling for her life at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka has deteriorated further, says a spokesperson on Tuesday.

“We are very sad…sadly, her health condition has further deteriorated today, Wednesday,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, seeking doa from all for her recovery.

While giving updates on the little girl from Magura at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy, Alam also said her “CGS” level comes down from four to three.