Halting train services unfortunate, doors to discussion open: Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan
Work abstention of the railway running staff holding the passengers hostage is unfortunate, Bangladesh Railway ministry adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan remarked on Tuesday.
The general people have been suffering the most because of this step, he added.
Fouzul Kabir Khan was talking to the media while visiting the Kamalapur railway station this morning as train services across the country have been suspended due to a strike by railway running staff.
The suspension, which began at midnight on Monday, has disrupted train operations on various routes, including the capital, Dhaka, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.
“Our doors to the staff are always open for discussion about their demands. If necessary, we will discuss with them, and the finance division,” the adviser said.
Fouzul Kabir Khan said they took steps to inform the people through publishing the information of halting of train movement to lessen the sufferings of the passengers.
He said they have been operating BRTC (Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation) bus services along the train routes, in case any passenger comes to the station, so that they could go to their destinations.
The adviser said, “The staff are demanding mileage allowance, payment of which is closed for a long time. We already have fulfilled a large part of their demand. We are ready to hold discussions with them regarding the remaining demands. Railway is not anyone’s personal property. There is scope for discussion. It is not that the government is facing problems for halting the train movement. Rather, the people have been suffering from this. We want this to be resolved soon since the Ijtema is in the offing.”
BRTC chairman Tajul Islam said 10 buses are ready to transport passengers from Kamalapur and Airport railway stations. If necessary, the number of buses will be increased.
The running staff, including guards, train drivers (loco master), assistant loco master, and ticket inspectors (TTEs), have been protesting for some time, demanding pensions, gratuities, and running allowances in addition to their basic salaries.
Typically, running staff work long hours on trains and receive additional pay if their workday exceeds eight hours.
Upon retirement, their pension benefits were previously calculated by adding 75 per cent of their basic salary to the retirement funds. However, this benefit was curtailed by the Ministry of Finance on 3 November, 2021.
On 22 January, the Railway Running Staff and Workers Union held a press conference at the old railway station in Chattogram, issuing an ultimatum for their demands to be met by 27 January.
They warned that rail services would be suspended starting 28 January if their demands were not addressed.