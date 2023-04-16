Faraaz made everyone proud, left behind a message of peace

Faraaz was killed on 1 July 2016 in the militant attack on Holey Artisan Bakery. That year Faraaz celebrated his last birthday with his elder brother Zaraif Ayaat Hossain in the US. Recalling the day, Zaraif said the family will never be able to forget Faraaz. But over the past seven years they had wondered how the people would remember him, whether they would forget Faraaz. There was always that apprehension. But that did not happen. Prasanta Karmakar and many others kept Faraaz's memory alive in so many ways. This was a big gift from them. Over the past seven years, Faraaz has made them even prouder.

Assistant cultural affairs officer of the US embassy, Marjorie Stern, said everyone knew about Faraaz's courage. The pain of losing a child was extreme. Commenting on the exhibition, she said that artist Prasanta Karmakar had taken part in a programme of the US embassy. A part of that programme had been about peace and security. And in this exhibition, he had upheld that peace.