ACC chairman, two commissioners resign
Moinuddin Abdullah, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), has stepped down from his position, while two commissioners have followed suit.
The ACC chairman confirmed the information to the reporters on Tuesday afternoon, saying he and two commissioners – Jahurul Haque (investigation) and Asia Khatun (inquiry) – submitted resignations.
He, however, did not disclose the reasons behind their resignation.
In 2021, former senior secretary to agriculture ministry Moinuddin Abdullah was appointed as new chairman of the ACC through a gazette notification of the cabinet division.