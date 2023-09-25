Bhuban, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies

Bhuban Chandra Shil, 52, who was injured when a group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the streets of Dhaka, died today on Monday.

He passed away at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi at around 10:30 am. He was on life support at the time.

The news of Bhuban Chandra Shil's death was initially reported by his brother-in-law, Tapas Majumder.