Bhuban, injured during Tejgaon shooting, dies

Bhuban Chandra Shil, 52, who was injured when a group of terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the streets of Dhaka, died today on Monday.
He passed away at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi at around 10:30 am. He was on life support at the time.
The news of Bhuban Chandra Shil's death was initially reported by his brother-in-law, Tapas Majumder.
Bhuban underwent a three-hour-long brain surgery from 8:45 pm to 11:45 pm on Saturday. The physicians stated that they would provide a report on the success of the surgery after 72 hours of monitoring.
However, his condition began to worsen at 11:00 am yesterday, Sunday. The physicians noted that Bhuban was not responding to treatment at that time.
Bhuban’s wife, Ratna Chandra Shil, and his only daughter, Bhumika Chandra Shil, have been staying in the hospital since he was shot. A group of terrorists fired indiscriminately at the private car of top terrorist Tarik Saeed, also known as Mamun, in the Tejgaon industrial area on Monday night.
During the incident, Bhuban, who was on his way to Arambagh on his motorcycle, was shot in the head.
Initially, Bhuban was taken to Samorita Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Relatives moved him to Popular Hospital around 1:30 am, where he was put on life support.