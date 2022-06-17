Flight operations suspended at Sylhet Osmani airport

Sylhet goes under flood water
The floods in different upazilas of Sylhet have deteriorated fast in the past 24 hours. The water level has risen so fast that people in many areas could not even arrange dried food and potable water. Their kitchens are already under water.
Many areas are under almost neck-deep water. As a result communication between villages has snapped. Besides, a large number of people in Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas have become stranded as water entered their houses.
At least 600 villages of Companiganj, Gowainghat, Sylhet sadar, Jaintiapur, Kanaighat and South Surma upazilas have been inundated, according to local people, administration and people’s representatives.
At least one million (10 lakh) people are stranded due to the floods. Snakes, leeches and other insects have increased in the areas. People are not able to move outside even for their basic needs as they do not have any boats for movement.
The authorities have decided to deploy the army to rescue the affected people of Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas, said Sylhet deputy commissioner Mujibur Rahman to Prothom Alo on Friday morning.