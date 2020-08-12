Flood death toll climbs to 202

Vast swathes of locality and crop field in 163 upazilas across the country have been flooded that turned out to be the longest-lasting one since 1998.



Thousands of hectares of crop fields were washed away in the floodwater, causing irreparable losses to the farmers.



Flood Forecast



According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the flood situation may improve in low-lying areas adjacent to Dhaka city corporations in the next 24 hours till Thursday noon.



In the morning, five rivers were flowing above their danger levels at six points across the country.







