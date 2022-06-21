Flood won't create food crisis: Minister

The food minister said currently the government has a stock of 1.6 million metric tonnes of rice and paddy. Besides, the government is procuring more paddy from the farmers.
"In case of any emergency, we will import rice. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed the businessmen to import rice without tax," he said.
Sadhan Chandra said such heavy downpour was not seen in the last 100 years that triggered flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj.
"We may see more floods in the country but we are ready to face those," he added. The minister said, "We have overcome the situation caused by flashflood during this year's Boro season."
Deputy commissioner Khalid Mehedi Hasan and other senior government officials were present.