FM Borhan Uddin made new envoy to the Philippines

Borhan Uddin is a career foreign service officer belonging to 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre. Earlier he served as the consul general at Bangladesh Consulates General in Istanbul and Jeddah. In his distinguished diplomatic career, he also served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Cairo, Dubai, Seoul and Colombo as well as at the headquarters for multiple wings in different capacities.
FM Borhan Uddin did his graduation and post-graduation in Sociology from University of Dhaka. Later he obtained another degree in Law (LLB Hons.) from University of London. He is married and has two children.