Bangladesh

FM Borhan Uddin made new envoy to the Philippines

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government has decided to appoint FM Borhan Uddin as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of the Philippines, said a release of the foreign affairs ministry on Sunday.

He is currently serving as director general of West Asia wing and coordinator of Corona Cell at the ministry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Borhan Uddin is a career foreign service officer belonging to 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre. Earlier he served as the consul general at Bangladesh Consulates General in Istanbul and Jeddah. In his distinguished diplomatic career, he also served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in Cairo, Dubai, Seoul and Colombo as well as at the headquarters for multiple wings in different capacities.

Advertisement

FM Borhan Uddin did his graduation and post-graduation in Sociology from University of Dhaka. Later he obtained another degree in Law (LLB Hons.) from University of London. He is married and has two children.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement