In 2023, an average of 56 people committed suicide in Bangladesh every day: Study
While the global suicide rate is on a downward trend due to increased awareness and various preventive initiatives, Bangladesh continues to experience a relatively high rate of suicides. According to a study, an average of 56 people died by suicide every day in the country in 2023.
A recent article published in The Lancet, a renowned public health journal, analysed suicide trends worldwide from 1990 to 2021 and noted a decline in suicides globally, including in Bangladesh. However, local surveys suggest that while the rate in Bangladesh has slightly decreased, it remains alarmingly high.
The Lancet article reported that more than three out of every 100,000 people in Bangladesh die by suicide. In contrast, a survey funded by the Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services found the rate to be 12 per 100,000 people.
Public health experts explain that The Lancet often relies on estimated figures in global studies, especially when country-specific data is unavailable. However, since Bangladesh has conducted its own survey, local figures are considered more reliable.
The Lancet article highlights that suicide is a global public health emergency and outlines various contributing factors, including social, environmental, and genetic influences. Individuals struggling with mental health disorders are particularly at risk.
Other factors include experiences of violence, sexual harassment, childhood trauma, poverty, and social inequality. The study also points out that growing social isolation is driving more people toward suicidal behaviour, while the easy access to firearms and pesticides further increases the risk.
Global Suicide Trends
Researchers analysed suicide data from 204 countries between 1990 and 2021, using data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle, the US, which tracks the global burden of disease.
In 1990, the global suicide rate stood at 14.9 per 100,000 people, but by 2021, it had decreased to 9 per 100,000 people. Geographically, Eastern European countries had the highest suicide rates, with 19.2 per 100,000 people in 2021.
The study also observed an age shift in suicide trends. In 1990, the highest suicide rates were among 43-year-olds, whereas by 2021, the highest rates were seen among 47-year-olds. A similar pattern was observed among women—those at highest risk were 42 years old in 1990 and 47 years old in 2021.
According to the Lancet study, Bangladesh’s suicide rate was 8.1 per 100,000 people in 1990, which declined to 3.66 per 100,000 in 2021. The study estimated that 6,050 people died by suicide in Bangladesh in 2021.
Despite this reported decline, local surveys suggest that suicide remains a pressing concern. Experts emphasize the need for mental health support, stronger community engagement, and policy interventions to address this growing crisis.
