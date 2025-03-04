In 2023, an average of 56 people committed suicide in Bangladesh every day: Study

While the global suicide rate is on a downward trend due to increased awareness and various preventive initiatives, Bangladesh continues to experience a relatively high rate of suicides. According to a study, an average of 56 people died by suicide every day in the country in 2023.

A recent article published in The Lancet, a renowned public health journal, analysed suicide trends worldwide from 1990 to 2021 and noted a decline in suicides globally, including in Bangladesh. However, local surveys suggest that while the rate in Bangladesh has slightly decreased, it remains alarmingly high.

The Lancet article reported that more than three out of every 100,000 people in Bangladesh die by suicide. In contrast, a survey funded by the Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services found the rate to be 12 per 100,000 people.

Public health experts explain that The Lancet often relies on estimated figures in global studies, especially when country-specific data is unavailable. However, since Bangladesh has conducted its own survey, local figures are considered more reliable.