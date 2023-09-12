ADC Harun was attacked first, says DB's Harun

The suspended additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna zone), Harun-or-Rashid, came under attack first at the BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka, said the chief of DMP’s Detective Branch (DB).
Harun-or-Rashid claimed that Azizul Haque, assistant private secretary (APS) to the President, led the attack on ADC Harun at the hospital, along with two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
While talking to reporters at his office in Dhaka on Tuesday, the DB official also said the incident should be investigated thoroughly.
“What sparked the incident, who is involved in it… he is also a government official. He carried out the attack on our policemen. He could have reported the issue to the high ups, either of police or his service. Instead of doing so, chasing down a police officer in front of the people inside a hospital, breaking his glass, attacking him… I don’t know if he has done a good job. But it should be investigated,” said additional commissioner Harun.
He further said police force never bear the responsibility of any officer’s personal activities. “The police force is the lone institution in Bangladesh where those who commit offenses face legal action through a fair investigation. I believe the investigation officer is looking into the incident freely. A three-member committee has been formed and once they submit their report, you will understand what actually happened there.”
The President’s APS did not respond when he was called over the phone to learn his point of view regarding additional commissioner Harun’s statement.
Earlier, the government suspended the additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Ramna Zone, Harun-or-Rashid, on charges of torturing three central leaders of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) on Saturday night.
A gazette signed by the home ministry’s public security division senior secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman was issued by the order of the president on Monday evening, suspending ADC Harun.
It stated Harun-or-Rashid must be kept away from government duty mandatorily in public interests and he has been suspended from government services as per the Government Service Law 2018 since 11 September 2023.
ADC Harun will remain attached to the police department and receive allowance. The gazette was issued in public interests, it added.
Prior to suspending ADC Harun, BCL central president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif met the DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at the DMP headquarters and urged the latter to take action against the police members involved in the incident.