International Crimes Tribunal
Ziaul handcuffed, wearing helmet and protective vest
After questions were raised in the National Parliament, former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, accused in a case of crimes against humanity, was presented at the International Crimes Tribunal with his hands cuffed behind his back, wearing a helmet on his head and a vest on his chest. Not just him, but other defendants in this case were also presented in the tribunal in the same manner on Monday.
The hearing of the case concerning crimes against humanity related to the killings surrounding the gathering of Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, the capital, on 5 May 2013, was scheduled at Tribunal-2 today.
The defendants in this case include 41 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former army chief Aziz Ahmed. Ziaul Ahsan is one of the 11 arrested defendants in this case.
Around 12 noon, Ziaul Ahsan was brought to the tribunal premises in a police van. He was seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, a helmet on his head, and a vest on his chest. He was taken from the police prison van to the tribunal's detention centre.
At around 12: 45 PM, Ziaul Ahsan was brought to the tribunal's courtroom along with other defendants in the case. At that time, Ziaul still had handcuffs, a helmet, and a vest on.
Later, during the hearing, the handcuffs, helmets, and vests of Ziaul and the other defendants were removed.
It was seen that alongside Ziaul, former minister Abdul Latif Siddique, former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu, former agriculture minister Abdur Razzak, former state minister Md Shamsul Haque (Tuku), former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, former DIG Md Abdul Jalil Mondal, and ETV's former managing director Mozammel Babu were among the defendants presented in handcuffs, helmets, and vests in the courtroom.
After the hearing ended at around 2: 30 PM, the defendants were taken to the tribunal’s detention centre from the courtroom dock. At that time, other defendants did not have handcuffs, helmets, or vests on, but Ziaul Ahsan was taken with his hands cuffed behind his back from the dock to the detention centre.
Ziaul Ahsan was presented in court last Thursday in the same case. That day, Ziaul did not have handcuffs, a helmet, or a vest on him. He was seen wearing black sunglasses. This sparked widespread discussion and criticism. Yesterday, on Sunday, Tahsina Rushdi spoke about it in Parliament. Tahsina Rushdi, wife of enforced disappearance victim BNP leader Ilias Ali, said, "When he (Ziaul Ahsan) was being taken for interrogation, a picture of that went viral on social media, showing his gestures and arrogant behaviour. . . it seemed like he was on a pleasure trip. The police seemed to be there as his protocol."
In response to Rushdi's statement, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman stood up and said that he too is aware of the situation. Such incidents will not be repeated.
Afterwards, today not only Ziaul Ahsan but also other defendants were presented in court with their hands cuffed behind them.
I strongly protest this abuse: Latif Siddique
When former Minister Abdul Latif Siddique was taken from the tribunal’s detention centre to the courtroom dock, his hands were cuffed behind his back. He wore a helmet on his head and a vest on his chest.
As he was being taken to the courtroom, Latif Siddique said, "I strongly protest this abuse. I protest this injustice."
Ziaul Ahsan did not want to wear handcuffs: Chief Prosecutor
The Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam stated that Ziaul Ahsan did not want to wear handcuffs even when he was being brought from jail today. In a briefing at the International Crimes Tribunal premises, he said that today Ziaul mistreated the police.
During the briefing, Aminul Islam said that eventually, Ziaul was brought in a prison van by the police by any means necessary. Other defendants were also inside that prison van. He assumes that the prison authorities presented everyone in the tribunal in the same manner to ensure Ziaul's safety and security.
The Chief Prosecutor said that Ziaul appeared completely healthy at the tribunal today. Yet, Ziaul pretended to be ill in the morning.
Aminul Islam said, "These are deep conspiracies by Ziaul Ahsan. Today’s drama is a result of this conspiracy. The court proceedings were unnecessarily delayed by at least two hours because of this."
Allegations against Ziaul's sister Naznin
During the briefing, Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam accused Ziaul Ahsan’s sister and his lawyer Naznin Akhtar.
He said that on a previous date, Ziaul's sister threatened the police on duty.
She allegedly told them to “create a scene” so that there would be no disturbance on the road. The young man working with Ziaul’s sister records these things on mobile, uploads them, and they go viral. There are plans to file a formal complaint against Ziaul’s sister in the future.
Chief Prosecutor accused Naznin Akhtar of trying to obstruct the court's proceedings in various ways. If she continues such behaviour in the future, there will be no choice but to take legal action against her.
"We might not allow YouTuber journalists"
In the briefing, the Chief Prosecutor said that from now on, he may not allow any YouTuber journalist other than those from the mainstream.
Because some YouTuber journalists are there only to capture fragmented images of various issues and make them viral. They tarnish the image of the tribunal. Such YouTubers are being identified. Already, several names have been obtained.
Aminul Islam said, if in the future they do the same thing, and someone undermines the tribunal's activities or image, they will not be spared.