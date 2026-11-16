Ziaul handcuffed, wearing helmet and protective vest

After questions were raised in the National Parliament, former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, accused in a case of crimes against humanity, was presented at the International Crimes Tribunal with his hands cuffed behind his back, wearing a helmet on his head and a vest on his chest. Not just him, but other defendants in this case were also presented in the tribunal in the same manner on Monday.

The hearing of the case concerning crimes against humanity related to the killings surrounding the gathering of Hefazat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, the capital, on 5 May 2013, was scheduled at Tribunal-2 today.

The defendants in this case include 41 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former army chief Aziz Ahmed. Ziaul Ahsan is one of the 11 arrested defendants in this case.

Around 12 noon, Ziaul Ahsan was brought to the tribunal premises in a police van. He was seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, a helmet on his head, and a vest on his chest. He was taken from the police prison van to the tribunal's detention centre.