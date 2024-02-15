Discrepancy to take up Tk 9b project

Although the Department of Social Services is not being able to provide proper services at the government shelters for the homeless people, it seems to be quite keen to construct new buildings for six government shelters. They are now ‘lobbying’ to get the approval for the project to build new buildings in some six government shelters worth Tk 9.07 billion.

The Department of Social Services even resorted to ‘discrepancies’ to take up the project. They have divided the work of the project into 81 packages so that it doesn’t need the approval from the cabinet committee on public purchase and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for this project.

Usually the projects of constructing government buildings are implemented by the Department of Public Works. However, the Department of Social Services wants a private agency to implement the project, which has raised questions.

The project now awaits the approval of the planning commission. According to sources in the commission, despite the lobbying, some of the officials of the commission seem to be reluctant about approving the proposal this way.