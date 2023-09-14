Jamalpur DC withdrawn after seeking AL’s reelection

The government has withdrawn the deputy commissioner (DC) of Jamalpur, Imran Ahmed, following a huge public outcry over his speech seeking reelection of ruling Awami League for another term.

Later, he has been appointed to the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

At the same time, Shafiur Rahman, deputy director (deputy secretary) of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy, has been appointed as the new DC of Jamalpur.