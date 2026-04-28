E-cigarette ban lifted, raising concerns

“There’s no harsh smell like cigarettes. I’ve heard the nicotine is lower too, so vaping feels safer,” said Raihan (pseudonym), a university student in the capital, as he exhaled a cloud of white vapour.

The conversation took place in the Bashundhara Residential Area. Nearby, several young people were chatting—some holding conventional cigarettes, others using vape devices, also known as e-cigarettes (electronic cigarettes).

The use of e-cigarettes among young people has been rising rapidly in recent times. Beyond serving as an alternative to traditional cigarettes, vaping has now become a “trend” for many. Easier access through online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms, along with attractive marketing strategies, is further fuelling this trend, according to those concerned.

Until recently, the import and marketing of e-cigarettes were banned in the country. However, the products were still available on online platforms. The government has now lifted that ban.

Public health experts warn that such a decision will increase health risks for the younger generation. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have also expressed concern. In a joint letter to the health ministry on 9 April, the two organisations raised alarm over the lifting of the ban on e-cigarettes.