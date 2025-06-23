Cigarette stalls adjacent to schools in Dhaka, education environment hampered

It was 1:45 pm. Four female students of Government Jamila Aynul Anondo School & College were having fuchka, a type of snacks, after the school hour at a stall in front of the school. At that time, smokers from adolescent to elderly, were smoking openly there.

The students ventilated their pent-up anger over this to this correspondent. They said a lot of tea and cigarette stalls have grown like mushrooms around the school and Shyamoli park, where cigarettes are sold in open the whole day, and objectionable “adda” continues from the morning until late night.

The students said they do not want to see cigarette stalls near their school.

A visit to Shyamoli, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Uttara and other areas of the capital city on 4 May and 22 June revealed that cigarette and tea-stalls have been set up occupying the footpaths within 100 yards of educational institutions in those areas. Some people are doing business setting up sitting benches on the footpaths.

When this correspondent met three seventh graders of the Government Jamila Aynul Anondo School & College at the school premises during his visit on Sunday, they said the students of the school play football and cricket at Shyamoli park. But the park’s environment is degrading because of the adda of the smokers.