US closely monitoring electoral environment in Bangladesh

While asking a query, a journalist mentions countrywide protests going on in Bangladesh. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the ruling prime minister, and the regime is in a sense declare war against the main opposition, BNP and protestors.

Over 8,000 people have been detained, including BNP secretary general and all rank and file. At least 11 people killed since protests began on 28 October. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina instructed her party members to throw opposition party members into fire or burn their hands, the journalist added.

As the United States and the international community in Bangladesh are committed to creating a peaceful and credible environment for upcoming elections, for creating that environment, the journalist asked, "Will you be with the people of Bangladesh and reflect their will under a new caretaker government?”