Artist Mustafa Monwar on life support
Legendary Bangladeshi painter, sculptor and cultural personality Mustafa Monwar, lovingly known as Bangladesh's ‘Puppet Man’, has been put on life support in a private hospital in the capital.
According to family sources of the artist, he has been suffering from various physical problems for a long time, most notably from pneumonia and prostate cancer.
On Saturday when his physical condition worsened, he was put on life support at Square Hospital.
It was informed to the media that the artist went to Delhi, India for treatment a few days ago.
After being treated for prostate cancer from there, he returned home and was healthy.
One of Bangladesh's pioneering and respected artists, Mustafa Monwar is also revered as the revolutionary behind promoting puppetry and television drama in the country.
His popular television puppet show ‘Moner Kotha’ ran on BTV for 12 years, which became immensely popular and remembered to date by the 90’s kids as one of BTV’s all-time classic programmes, dedicated to children.
The Ekushey Padak-winning artist started his career as a lecturer at the East Pakistan College of Arts and Crafts. Later, he joined as the director general of the East Pakistan branch of PTV (now Bangladesh Television).
In his illustrious career, Mustafa Monwar also served as the director general of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and the National Media Institute.
He also served as the managing director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and the chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy.
1 September was the legendary artist’s 89th birthday, who was born to eminent poet Golam Mostofa in Jashore in 1935.