Artist Mustafa Monwar on life support

Legendary Bangladeshi painter, sculptor and cultural personality Mustafa Monwar, lovingly known as Bangladesh's ‘Puppet Man’, has been put on life support in a private hospital in the capital.

According to family sources of the artist, he has been suffering from various physical problems for a long time, most notably from pneumonia and prostate cancer.

On Saturday when his physical condition worsened, he was put on life support at Square Hospital.

It was informed to the media that the artist went to Delhi, India for treatment a few days ago.

After being treated for prostate cancer from there, he returned home and was healthy.