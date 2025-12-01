Verdict in case against Hasina, Rehana and Tulip today

The verdict in the case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and Rehana’s daughter, British MP Tulip Siddique among 17 accused, over alleged corruption in plot allocation by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in the Purbachal New Town Project, will be delivered today, Monday.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4 is scheduled to announce the verdict today. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on 13 January, naming Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddique among 17 as accused.