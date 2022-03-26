Foreign minister explains voting in favour of Ukraine

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh voted in favour of Ukraine on humanitarian grounds, not under any pressure.

He was speaking to newsmen Saturday morning at the Foreign Service Academy.

The minister was there to hoist the national flag and pay respects at Bangabandhu's portrait on the occasion of Independence Day.

Bangladesh on Thursday voted in favour of the resolution tabled at the United Nations General Assembly aimed at a rapid resolution to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The resolution was passed with 140 votes. The voting took place during an emergency session of the General Assembly held at the UN headquarters in New York.

