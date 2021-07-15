Foreign minister Momen meets with Jaishankar in Tashkent

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday held a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed issues of mutual interest, reports UNB.

"Happy to meet Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on the sidelines of the Tashkent Connectivity Conference. A good opportunity to review the progress in our ties, including its connectivity aspects," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.