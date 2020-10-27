Govt agencies taking allocation, influential quarters grabbing

Speaking to Prothom Alo, secretary Ziaul Hasan said the allotment of land has to be given for development work. The ministry, however, sets conditions to plant trees after the development work.

He also said the ministry filed cases against the land grabbers and land has been recovered too.

Experts said the forest land in Bangladesh has decreased alarmingly in the last 15 years. The total area of a country needs to have 25 per cent forest land to maintain environmental balance.

According to the forest department, there is only 13 per cent of forest land in the country.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), 10-15 per cent of the people in the world still depend on forest land. The government is planning to increase forest land by 20 per cent by 2030 in a bid to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

According to the latest statistics of the forest department, the total forest land stands at over 6300,000 acres. And 3300,000 acres are of reserved forest. Protected forest land is about 1200,000 acres. Gardens created under the social afforestation are on over 150,000 acres.

Forest ministry officials said the forest land is not registered n the forest department's name in many cases. Deputy commissioners (DCs) in many cases leased land of reserved forests as fallow land at nominal prices.

Four top officials said the reserved forest of Khuniaparang mouza in Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar is registered as fallow land.

The DC gave the allotment of the land in the name of a powerful secretary's brother. In Mymensingh, forest land of 30 mouzas is not registered in the name of the forest department. There are more such instances.

The forest department is seeking a solution by writing letters regularly to the land ministry.

On 27 December 2017, the forest ministry wrote a letter to the principal secretary of the prime minister's office (PMO).

They requested that the forest land not be used for development work such as railway lines, roads, drains, power and gas transmission lines, and border post.

The ministry said equal amounts of land should be acquired for creating forest sif forest land is taken for emergency purposes of the state.

A total of 190 acres of forest land has been given to Bangladesh Petroleum in Maheskhali of Cox's Bazar. An oil terminal oil will be built there at the cost of Tk 40 billion by cutting down the forest.

The ministry records say permission has been given to cut down forest resources including different varieties of about 2000 trees in the lone hilly island of the country.

BPC is giving Tk 13.6 million to the government as compensation.

Petrobangla has taken an allotment of 53 acres of land to install a gas pipeline in Shakhipur of Tangail. Around 18,000 trees in seven mouzas of Shakhipur will be felled. There are about 1,000 gajari trees in the forest.