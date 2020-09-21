Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul released hours after detention

Former vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and 6 others were detained by police on Monday evening.
A few hours later, Nurul Haque was released, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo.
Earlier in the evening, deputy commissioner of the police’s media and public relations wing, Walid Hossain, said that Nur and his associates had taken out a procession and were marching towards the Matsya Bhaban, in protest of a rape case filed against him and 6 others at a police station on Dhaka. They obstructed police duty and then seven were detained from the Matsya Bhaban vicinity.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge Bachchu said that Nurul Haque and a few others had come to the hospital for treatment at around 9:45 pm and were injured after clashing with police.
A student had filed a rape case at Lalbagh police station against six persons on Sunday night . The prime accused in the case was convenor of the Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakhyan Parishad (students rights protection council), Hasan Al Mamun. The student in her complaint said he had promised her with marriage, raped her and then refused to marry her.
The allegations against Nurul were that he summoned the student to Nilkhet and admonished her, threatening to expose her on social media as a ‘sex worker’ if she pursued the charges.
The others accused in the case are joint convenor of Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakhyan Parishad, Nazmul Hasan, joint convenor Md Saiful Islam, vice president Nazmul Huda and student Md Abdullah Hil Baqi.