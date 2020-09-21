Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul released hours after detention

Former vice-president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and 6 others were detained by police on Monday evening.

A few hours later, Nurul Haque was released, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Prothom Alo.

Earlier in the evening, deputy commissioner of the police’s media and public relations wing, Walid Hossain, said that Nur and his associates had taken out a procession and were marching towards the Matsya Bhaban, in protest of a rape case filed against him and 6 others at a police station on Dhaka. They obstructed police duty and then seven were detained from the Matsya Bhaban vicinity.