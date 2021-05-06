Former MP Dildar Selim passes away

Former Sylhet-4 Member of Parliament (MP) and joint organizing secretary of BNP executive committee Dildar Hossain Selim has passed away, reports UNB.
He died on Wednesday at around 9:45 pm while undergoing treatment at Mount Adora Hospital in Sylhet.
Sylhet metropolitan BNP president Nasim Hossain confirmed his death.
Dildar Selim had been suffering from various complex diseases for a long time. He recently returned to the country from the United States after treatment.
On Tuesday night, he was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated.
He had breathing difficulty.