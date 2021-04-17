Four flights of Biman suspended

Expatriate worker Jobayer Ahmed had come home on leave after two years and three months.

As he was scheduled to fly for Sudia Arabia, he came to Dhaka from Sylhet on Friday. He underwent Covid-19 testing too.

Jobayer Ahmed’s flight was scheduled to depart at 2:50pm on Saturday. He has been waiting at the airport since morning, but he has no idea whether the flight would take off. Like Jobayer, more than 100 outbound passengers were also waiting to catch their flights.

Passengers said their uncertainty started since early hours. Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its flight, scheduled to depart for the capital of Suadi Arabia, Riyadh at 6:15am.

Sources at the national flag carrier said, as many as four flights have already been suspended on Saturday and a flight may take off in the evening.

Deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman, Tahera Khandaker, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Saturday morning.