22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Friday

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim will inform in details over the restriction at a press briefing on Thursday at the Secretariat, he said.

The objective of the restriction on fishing is to save the mother hilsa which lays eggs during the period.

According to the ministry of fisheries and livestock, hilsa production jumped from 300,000 mts in 2008-09 to 500,000 mts in 2017-18 and its production touched 533,000 mts in 2019 thanks to the government for its various steps taken to give a boost to its output.