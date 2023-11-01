Free political prisoners and protect right to peaceful assembly: HRW

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has made a call to free political prisoners and protect right to peaceful assembly.

The HRW, an international non-governmental organisation based in New York, made the call in a report on its website on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh government is ignoring international calls for restraint and its own pledges to hold a peaceful, free, and fair election, the organisation added.

National elections are planned for January 2024.

“Many Bangladeshis say they have been fearing an escalation in violence because of the government crackdown on the political opposition in an attempt to subvert participation and voting,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“Bangladesh’s international partners should insist that elections cannot be considered fair when the opposition is targeted, harassed, and behind bars," Ganguly added.

Witnesses have accused the Bangladesh police of unnecessary use of force during political protests on 28 October 2023, Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday.

Although violence was committed on all sides, the events were part of a continuing police crackdown on the political opposition. At least 11 people, including two police officers, were killed, and hundreds injured during the 28 October events and during ongoing violence that has followed.