Power export to Bangladesh: Adani proposes 60pc higher in coal price

The PDB makes the power purchase deals with the authorised power plants. The deals do not mention the per unit price of electricity but contain a formula to fix the capacity payment of the plants. And operating and fuel costs vary during power generation at the plants.

The plants purchase the fuel themselves, but the PDB pays the price later as per the receipt during payment of the electricity price. The electricity price rises when the fuel price soars.

The Australian Newcastle index and Indonesia coal price index are generally taken into account while determining coal prices. Australia and Indonesia are two coal exporting giants and their price indices are available online and followed globally.

Insiders said there are some special discounts behind the announced prices on the basis of contemporary context.

Three responsible officials of the power division and PDB said the coal price at the Adani plant will be fixed as per the average of Australian and Indonesian indices. The two indices remain almost the same. However, the Australian index shows the current coal price to be higher by USD 100 per tonne, in comparison to the Indonesian index.

The officials said Adani may claim an increased price as per the current average of both indices, or may seek the announced price, rather than the discounted one. This is why they are interested in settling the issue before commencing power generation.

The concerned persons also said the power purchase agreement with Adani was hastily signed in 2017 under the direction of the power division. The PDB could not verify the coal price accurately as no imported coal-based plants were in operation here. It had to rely on Adani’s own coal mine and its experience in building several coal-fired power plants in India.

The Payra and Rampal power plants went into production in 2020 and the PDB has now gathered an idea about coal imports.

Two PDB officials said there is a joint technical committee to oversee various issues, including the implementation of the agreement and its progress. The issue of coal price was placed before the committee during its quarterly meeting on 12 January, but the Adani officials did not comment on the issue.

They rather said it is beyond the jurisdiction of the committee and suggested writing to Adani Group for further discussion. Later, the PDB sent a letter to Adani at the end of last month.

On the condition of anonymity, a responsible official of Adani told Prothom Alo that there have already been two phases of discussions with PDB regarding the coal price. Adani Power has agreed in principle with the PDB demands and is preparing to send a delegation to Bangladesh. He also said there will not be much difference between the prices of coal used in the Adani power plant and other power plants in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the transmission line has been set up to bring Indian electricity, but the work of the substation is yet to be finished.

Two officials of the power grid company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said they conducted a trial of power supply on 16 December using a temporary substation. Also, 100 to 150 megawatts of electricity are being supplied occasionally from the Adani plant. However, two substations will be okayed within the current month.