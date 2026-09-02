ACC probes 4, including Asif Mahmud, over corruption charges

A senior ACC official confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday. He said the commission had already formed a four-member team to investigate the allegations.

A special team led by ACC Deputy Director Md Zahid Kalam has been assigned to conduct the inquiry, according to sources.

An ACC source said a complaint alleging corruption against Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain had been submitted to the commission. The ACC later decided to investigate the complaint.