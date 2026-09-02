ACC probes 4, including Asif Mahmud, over corruption charges
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against four individuals, including former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, over various allegations of irregularities and corruption in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
The allegations include irregularities in recruitment, transfers and procurement syndicates.
A senior ACC official confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Wednesday. He said the commission had already formed a four-member team to investigate the allegations.
A special team led by ACC Deputy Director Md Zahid Kalam has been assigned to conduct the inquiry, according to sources.
An ACC source said a complaint alleging corruption against Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain had been submitted to the commission. The ACC later decided to investigate the complaint.
The Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024 in the face of the July mass uprising. An interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August. As a representative of the students who led the July uprising, Asif Mahmud joined the interim government as an adviser.
He was initially given charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. In November 2024, he was assigned to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives. He subsequently served as adviser for both the local government and youth and sports ministries.
He resigned as an adviser to the interim government in December 2025. Later that month, he formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP), where he has since been serving as the party’s spokesperson.