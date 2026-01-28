US not to take sides, ready to work with any elected govt: US ambassador

The newly appointed United States ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, has said that the US will not take sides in Bangladesh’s forthcoming parliamentary election.

He further said his country is prepared to work with whichever government is elected by the people of Bangladesh.

The US ambassador made the remarks while speaking to newspersons after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the election commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.