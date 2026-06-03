We’ve JRC, structured bilateral mechanism to address issues related to shared waterways: MEA

Jaiswal noted that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers and have established the Joint Rivers Commission to address issues related to all shared waterways.

“We have several rivers, in fact, 54 rivers are shared between India and Bangladesh. And we have a Joint Rivers Commission - a structured bilateral mechanism - to deal with issues pertaining to all the rivers that we share between India and Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

He further stated that such matters would also be taken up within the framework of the existing bilateral river cooperation mechanism.

“And the question that you asked, we will also be looking at these issues as part of our structured bilateral collaboration on rivers,” the MEA spokesperson added.