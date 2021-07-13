‘France to continue to mobilise int’l community on safe Rohingya repartition’

The France envoy said they celebrate the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille. The 14th of July marks the triumph of the French Revolution and its ideals which became the foundation of the French Republic: liberty, equality and fraternity.
Bangladesh is a country where these words also have a deep resonance and a profound meaning. Both countries are strongly attached to these ideals, he added.
Jean-Marin Schuh thanked all the frontline fighters of Covid-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic calls for a strong coordinated international response, recognising extensive immunisation as a global public good that must be available and affordable for all. With each person vaccinated, we move closer to the day when people can meet each other, hug each other, and celebrate again.”
On the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he recalled the bilateral friendly relation that has existed since the liberation war in 1971, when André Malraux supported the fight led by Bangabandhu.
“The success of our cooperation in the fields of environment, energy and transport but also in culture and education has strengthened our common vision and opened new areas of work such as blue economy, maritime security and defense," Jean-Marin Schuh explained.
Last month, a grant financing agreement of 12 million euros was signed between the French Development Agency and the government of Bangladesh to support advanced digital solutions in the power and energy sector in Bangladesh.
Through this project, 1,141,000 people will benefit from a significant improvement in the quality of electricity service. It will also prevent an accumulated 104,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, thereby contributing to Bangladesh’s climate goals.
Another agreement, aimed at supporting the national vaccination campaign, will be signed soon.
Jean-Marin Schuh vowed to continue to play an active part to further strengthen the friendly relations between his country and Bangladesh.
“We have all endured a challenging year. But alongside the suffering and the loss, we have seen immense compassion, care, and courage. We have seen the world’s best scientists come together to deliver treatments, vaccines, and hope at an extraordinary pace. I look forward to work with you in order to prepare for the future: building resilience, adapting to the changing global environment, seizing new opportunities,” he added.