‘France to continue to mobilise int’l community on safe Rohingya repartition’

France ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh on Tuesday said his country will continue to mobilise the international community for a voluntary and safe return of Rohingya to Myanmar.

Jean-Marin made the remarks in his speech on the occasion of the French National Day, said a press release.

He said, “Welcoming the important efforts you are making to provide the best assistance for the Rohingya populations who have taken refuge in Bangladesh, France will continue to mobilise the international community to allow them a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar, their country of origin.”