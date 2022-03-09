Freedom fighter recognition: Minister’s application rejected, another in question

Two influential ministers of the government applied to the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (National Freedom Fighters Council), known as Jamuka, last year to be recognised as valiant freedom fighter.

Defying the rules, the Jamuka ‘recognised’ fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim under ‘special consideration,’ and rejected the application of finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after verification.

The National Freedom Fighters Council is responsible for verifying and preparing the list of freedom fighters.

The national body decided to confer the recognition of freedom fighter to minister SM Rezaul Karim at its 75th meeting on 15 June 2021. According to the website of the fisheries and livestock minister, SM Rezaul Karim was born on 18 February 1962 and that means he was aged below 10 years during the liberation war.

But, the minimum age for one to be recognised as a freedom fighter must be 12 years and six months till the date of 30 November 1971, according to a circular issued by the liberation war affairs ministry in January 2018.