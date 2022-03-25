Freedom fighters: Allowance of 17000 suspended all of a sudden

The liberation war affairs ministry all of a sudden has suspended the monthly allowance of 17,282 valiant freedom fighters.

They were not apprised of the matter beforehand. They found it when they went to the bank for drawing the allowance of last February.

About the matter liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque told Prothom Alo that those who were not proved to be valiant freedom fighters after verification and selection process at the upazila level have been excluded from the list of allowance recipients.

"Some of the certificates and proofs, they had submitted to prove themselves as freedom fighters, are faulty," the minister added.

Mozammel Haque said now they will have to appeal at Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka). However, if anyone can provide exact data or proofs, their allowance will resume without the appeal.

The ministry and Jamuka officials, however, said verification and selection process are underway to prepare an accurate list of the freedom fighters.

People, against whom negative reports were received during the verification, have been temporarily excluded from the list of allowance recipients.

Basically, a portion of people whose names were added to the list of freedom fighters between 2001 and 2009, didn’t receive the allowance of February in their bank accounts.

Notably, BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami government was in power from 2001 to 2006. After that the military backed government took control for about two years.