Freight train derails in Cumilla, Dhaka’s rail links with Chattogram, Sylhet snapped
Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka’s train communications with Chattogram and Sylhet remained suspended since early Monday as three bogies of a Dhaka-bound freight train derailed at Rajapur railway station in Cumilla, UNB reports.
Railway sources said a container train was going to Dhaka from port city Chattogram and when it reached Rajapur railway station three bogies veered off the tracks at 4:00am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rajapur railway station master Rezaul Karim said a relief train from Akhaura station has reached the spot to remove the bogies.
Rail tracks have been affected by the derailment, he added.