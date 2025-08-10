Date palm grove: Generations can live on it

While working in a date palm grove in Saudi Arabia, Abdul Motaleb brought back some seeds to Bangladesh. Inspired by his experience, he began cultivating his own date palm orchard. After overcoming initial setbacks, he eventually found success a few years later. According to Motaleb, his grove now earns him over Tk 5 million (50 lakh taka) annually. His success has also inspired several locals to take up date farming.

Abdul Motaleb is a resident of Paragaon village in Habirbari Union, Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh. In search of a better livelihood, he went to Saudi Arabia, where he worked in a date grove from 1998 to 2001. Toward the end of 2001, he returned home with a plan to start date cultivation himself. He brought back around 35 kilograms of high-quality date seeds, which he planted on 70 decimals of land in his yard, growing 275 saplings.

Currently, Motaleb owns a 7-bigha date palm grove with over 3,000 trees. His orchard includes premium varieties such as Ajwa, Sukkari, Amber, Lipjell, and Maryam, all originally from Saudi Arabia.