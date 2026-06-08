Law and order situation better than before, says Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the law and order situation in the country is currently better than before.
He said the information the government has is derived from police crime records collected from districts. The records show that the law and order situation has improved, he added.
He made the remarks today, Monday at a press conference held at the Secretariat.
The Minister's comments came a day after TIB, in a press conference on Sunday (7 June), reported that 605 murders and 196 kidnappings took place across the country during the current government’s first 100 days.
When asked about the TIB findings, the Home Minister said, "TIB reports are based on newspaper clippings. They do not conduct any investigations."
Salahuddin Ahmed further claimed that the law and order situation has improved across every category compared to 2025. He noted that the image of the police has improved and the government has been successful in making the force more people-friendly.
15 police personnel awarded
The Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded 15 police members for their bravery, professionalism and responsible conduct in three separate incidents: the high-profile child rape and murder case in Pallabi, saving passengers’ lives during an incident at Goalanda ferry terminal and the recovery of a young woman’s body in Munshiganj.
During an event at the Secretariat, the Home Minister handed over certificates and Tk 20,000 to each of the officers. He also pinned the ‘IG Badge’ on three members of the River Police.
He said the awards were given to encourage the police force and strengthen their morale and ethical commitment to duty.
Salahuddin Ahmed added that such formal recognition for bravery is a first for the force and will continue across the country.