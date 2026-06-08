Law and order situation better than before, says Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the law and order situation in the country is currently better than before.

He said the information the government has is derived from police crime records collected from districts. The records show that the law and order situation has improved, he added.

He made the remarks today, Monday at a press conference held at the Secretariat.

The Minister's comments came a day after TIB, in a press conference on Sunday (7 June), reported that 605 murders and 196 kidnappings took place across the country during the current government’s first 100 days.

When asked about the TIB findings, the Home Minister said, "TIB reports are based on newspaper clippings. They do not conduct any investigations."