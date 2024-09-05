Sheikh Hasina should 'keep quiet' until Bangladesh wants her back: Yunus

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina should "keep quiet" while exiled in India until she is brought home for trial, interim leader Muhammad Yunus told Indian media on Thursday.

Hasina, 76, fled to India by helicopter one month ago as protesters marched on her palace in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule of 15 years.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Yunus has been under public pressure to demand her extradition and trial over the hundreds of demonstrators killed during the weeks of unrest that toppled ultimately her.