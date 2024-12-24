Khulna-Dhaka train service via Padma Bridge inaugurated

An official ceremony at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka was attended by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Railways, who inaugurated the service.

With the launch of two passenger trains—the Jahanabad Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna) and the Ruposhi Bangla Express (Benapole-Dhaka-Benapole)—train journey in the region is now faster and more efficient.

The Ministry of Railways said the new route via the Padma Bridge will cut travel time to just under four hours.

Travellers said this is a significant improvement compared to the current travel time of 9 hours 30 minutes from Dhaka to Khulna via Tangail and Ishwardi, and 7 hours 35 minutes to Benapole via Rajbari.