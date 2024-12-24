Khulna-Dhaka train service via Padma Bridge inaugurated
The much-sought train service connecting Khulna and Dhaka via the Padma Bridge officially began operations on Tuesday.
The inaugural journey of the Jahanabad Express started from Khulna Railway Station at 6:00 AM with an expected arrival time of 9:45 AM at Dhaka Railway Station.
The new service, part of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Khulna and Dhaka, marking a major milestone in Bangladesh’s rail connectivity.
An official ceremony at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka was attended by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Adviser to the Ministry of Railways, who inaugurated the service.
With the launch of two passenger trains—the Jahanabad Express (Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna) and the Ruposhi Bangla Express (Benapole-Dhaka-Benapole)—train journey in the region is now faster and more efficient.
The Ministry of Railways said the new route via the Padma Bridge will cut travel time to just under four hours.
Travellers said this is a significant improvement compared to the current travel time of 9 hours 30 minutes from Dhaka to Khulna via Tangail and Ishwardi, and 7 hours 35 minutes to Benapole via Rajbari.
Train Schedules
The Jahanabad Express (Train No. 825) departs Khulna at 6:00 AM and arrives in Dhaka at 9:45 AM. On its return journey, Train No. 826 departs Dhaka at 8:00 PM and reaches Khulna at 11:40 PM. Along the way, it stops at Noapara, Singia Junction, Lohagora, Kashiani Junction, and Bhanga Junction stations.
Similarly, the Ruposhi Bangla Express (Train No. 828) departs Dhaka at 10:45 AM and reaches Benapole at 2:30 PM. On its return, Train No. 827 departs Benapole at 3:30 PM and arrives in Dhaka at 7:10 PM, with stops at Jessore Junction, Narail, Kashiani Junction, and Bhanga Junction.
Both trains are equipped with 12 coaches, accommodating 768 passengers.
Advance tickets are available online and at designated station counters since Saturday (Dec 21).
The trains will operate six days a week, with a weekly break on Mondays.
Boost for Regional Travel
The inauguration of this service heralds a new era for rail travel in Bangladesh, offering passengers a faster, more comfortable alternative for long-distance journeys. The new trains are expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel costs, and boost trade and tourism between Dhaka, Khulna, Benapole, and surrounding regions.