Far-reaching reforms to fulfill aspirations of the mass uprising

Professor of the Illinois State University in the US, Ali Riaz, said this interim government has been formed through the aspirations of the people. There are two aspirations -- one is that this government holds an election soon and hand over power. The other is to bring about extensive change. There is need for overall structural change. Let those in the government say what they want to do about these two aspirations.

Ali Riaz said it is essential that this government file a case against the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of committing crimes against humanity. He said, if necessary the matter can be taken up in the International Criminal Court. He said that action also must be taken against those who had issued orders to kill, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former law minister Anisul Huq.

Highlighting the need to amend the present constitution, Professor Ali Riaz said it is not possible to have a framework of accountability with this constitution. The seeds of autocracy have been planted in this constitution. Autocracy will not be permanently abolished if this constitution remains in place.