Webinar
Far-reaching reforms to fulfill aspirations of the mass uprising
An intolerable situation had built up in the country over the past 15 years. All structures had collapsed. Far-reaching constitutional and administrative reforms are required to implement the aspirations of the mass uprising and clear the clutter of the past 15 years. The political parties must also carry the aspirations of the people.
These observations were made at a webinar today, Monday. The webinar, "Post-mass uprising Bangladesh: What is to be done now" was organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies. The speakers called for reforms of the parliament, judiciary and other constitutional institutions.
In the concluding presentation of the seminar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), Badiul Alam Majumdar, said that an intolerable situation had been built up in the country. This led to the mass uprising. The interim government has come as a transitional government, to salvage the country from this situation. He got two messages from the movement. Firstly, there must be investigation into those who had committed crimes against humanity and they must be punished accordingly. Secondly, there must be far-reaching reforms so such a situation does not arise again. There must be constitutional and institutional reforms. These are urgently needed.
Badiul Alam Majumdar said, political contract is required for these reforms. Certain reforms must be done later by those who come to power through elections. A contract must be reached through discussions with political parties and this will become a national convention.
The SHUJAN secretary went on to say, it is not student politics that must be banned but servile student politics. Moves have been taken up to thwart the mass outburst led by the students, the aspirations that have arisen. Caution must be maintained. There will be all sorts of attempts to muddy the waters in the next few days. He said the country is far removed from the spirit of the liberation war. The efforts of 1991 failed. The student community and the civil society must take responsibility so that the efforts this time do not fail.
The seeds of autocracy have been planted in this constitution. Autocracy will not be permanently abolished if this constitution remains in place
Professor of the Illinois State University in the US, Ali Riaz, said this interim government has been formed through the aspirations of the people. There are two aspirations -- one is that this government holds an election soon and hand over power. The other is to bring about extensive change. There is need for overall structural change. Let those in the government say what they want to do about these two aspirations.
Ali Riaz said it is essential that this government file a case against the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of committing crimes against humanity. He said, if necessary the matter can be taken up in the International Criminal Court. He said that action also must be taken against those who had issued orders to kill, including Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former law minister Anisul Huq.
Highlighting the need to amend the present constitution, Professor Ali Riaz said it is not possible to have a framework of accountability with this constitution. The seeds of autocracy have been planted in this constitution. Autocracy will not be permanently abolished if this constitution remains in place.
The political parties do not want to change the systems of political authority. Such aspirations had arisen in 1991 and 2007-08 too, but no changes took place. The main reason is due to the lack of justice. The criminals were not brought to justice
Professor Ali Riaz said, the political parties must carry the people's aspirations. A mess has been created over the past 15 years. He questioned, why such a hurry at restructuring, don't you want to change the country?
Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Iftekharuzzaman said, many incidents of human rights violation took place. Those responsible must answer, justice must be ensured. This calls for support from the United Nations. He said, freedom of speech, media freedom and right to information must be ensured. All black laws must be revoked. Long-term strategy must be formulated and reforms planned. There is no alternative but to restructure the public administration, law enforcement agencies, judiciary, parliament, election commission, anti-corruption commission, information commission, human rights commission and other state institutions. Accountability regarding the incidents of corruption must be carried out within the term of the interim government. Party infiltration in educational and professional institutions must be halted.
Iftekharuzzaman said, from a political angle the demand for elections is logical, but it must be seen how logical it is from the "doctrine of necessity".
BRAC Institute of Governance and Development research fellow Mirza M Hasan said, the foundation for the demands for institutional reforms that are being voiced now were laid back in 2007-08. But a lot of these things were obliterated later. Such measures must be taken now so that the relationship between state and the society can stand up anew. Democracy must be though about anew.
Special assistant to the chief advisor of the former caretaker government, M Tamin, said major challenges to implementing the aspirations of the interim government may come from the political parties. The political parties do not want to change the systems of political authority. Such aspirations had arisen in 1991 and 2007-08 too, but no changes took place. The main reason is due to the lack of justice. The criminals were not brought to justice.
The webinar was moderated by journalist Monir Haider and the keynote presented by writer in sustainable development issued Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb. In the paper he presented his views on state reforms, political contract, stability in the administration, halting fudging of statistics, retrieving the economy, state of foreign and domestic loans, security of digital economy and recruitment on the basis of meritocracy.