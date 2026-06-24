Navana Group vice chairman Sajedul Islam arrested
Police have arrested Sajedul Islam, vice chairman of Navana Group. Officers arrested him from his residence in Banani, Dhaka, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tejgaon industrial area police station, told Prothom Alo, “A court has issued an arrest warrant against Sajedul Islam in connection with a case. We arrested him on the basis of that warrant. However, arrest warrants do not contain details of the allegations.”
According to police sources, officers took Sajedul Islam to the police station following his arrest. As the warrant did not include detailed information, authorities could not immediately confirm the nature of the case.
OC Mahbubur Rahman said, “Following his arrest, we sent Sajedul Islam to the court this (Wednesday) morning.”